Pokemon Go Regirock Best Moveset: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Legendary Pokemon?

Regirock is a legendary Rock Pokémon whose strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Stone Edge. It has a high Max CP of 3,122 and the Pokedex tells that long ago, mankind sealed Regirock away. It is reported that if this Pokemon's body is harmed in combat, it will search out suitable rocks on its own to repair itself. Continue reading the article for a full guide on Regirock.

Pokemon Go Regirock Best Moveset

Regirock is one of the legendary Rock-type Pokemon with stats of 179 attack, a defence of 309, stamina of 190 stamina and a max CP of 3530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Regirock evolution doesn't exist as it is a legendary Pokemon. Regirock's best moves are Rock Throw and Stone Edge (11.76 DPS) and more movesets are mentioned below:

Rock Throw + Stone Edge - DPS => 11.76

Rock Throw + Zap Cannon - DPS => 11.42

Rock Throw + Focus Blast - DPS => 11.23

Lock-On + Stone Edge - DPS => 11.04

Rock Smash + Stone Edge - DPS => 10.60

Lock-On + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.39

Lock-On + Zap Cannon - DPS => 9.93

Rock Smash + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.87

Rock Smash + Zap Cannon - DPS => 9.76

Regirock Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 179

It has a base defence of 309

It has base stamina of 190

The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary

It is a Generation 3 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,338

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,784

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,676

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,122

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,230

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,899

Max HP at Level 40 is 162

It reaches a height of 1.7m

It reaches a weight of 230kg

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 1%

Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo