Pokemon Go Regirock Best Moveset: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Legendary Pokemon?

Regirock is a legendary Rock Pokémon whose strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Stone Edge. It has a high Max CP of 3,122 and the Pokedex tells that long ago, mankind sealed Regirock away. It is reported that if this Pokemon's body is harmed in combat, it will search out suitable rocks on its own to repair itself. Continue reading the article for a full guide on Regirock.
Pokemon Go Regirock Best Moveset
Regirock is one of the legendary Rock-type Pokemon with stats of 179 attack, a defence of 309, stamina of 190 stamina and a max CP of 3530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Regirock evolution doesn't exist as it is a legendary Pokemon. Regirock's best moves are Rock Throw and Stone Edge (11.76 DPS) and more movesets are mentioned below:
- Rock Throw + Stone Edge - DPS => 11.76
- Rock Throw + Zap Cannon - DPS => 11.42
- Rock Throw + Focus Blast - DPS => 11.23
- Lock-On + Stone Edge - DPS => 11.04
- Rock Smash + Stone Edge - DPS => 10.60
- Lock-On + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.39
- Lock-On + Zap Cannon - DPS => 9.93
- Rock Smash + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.87
- Rock Smash + Zap Cannon - DPS => 9.76
Regirock Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 179
- It has a base defence of 309
- It has base stamina of 190
- The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
- It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,338
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,784
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,676
- Max CP at Level 40 is 3,122
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,230
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,899
- Max HP at Level 40 is 162
- It reaches a height of 1.7m
- It reaches a weight of 230kg
- The base capture rate is 2%
- The base flee rate is 1%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100
IMAGE: Nintendo