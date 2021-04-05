Pokemon Go Registeeel: Best Moveset, Base Stat And More About This Steel-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Registeel.

Registeeel Best Moveset and more

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Registeel best moveset and who is Registeel evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Registeel best moveset and who is Registeel evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Registeel best moveset and other details.

Registeel is a well- known Steel-type Pokemon and it has no evolution form in the game. There is only another shiny version of Registeel in the game. This Pokemon is often found in places like the Hoenn region. This Steel-type Pokemon does not do well against Fighting, Fire and Ground-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stats

Max CP: 2766

Attack: 143

Defense: 285

Stamina: 190

Best Moveset

Metal Claw + Flash Cannon

Metal Claw + Focus Blast

Metal Claw + Hyper Beam

Lock-On + Hyper Beam

Lock-On + Flash Cannon

Lock-On + Focus Blast

Rock Smash + Hyper Beam

Rock Smash + Focus Blast

Registeel Weakness

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Fire type

160.0% Damage - Ground type

Registeel Resistances

39.1% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dragon type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Flying type

62.5% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Ice type

62.5% Damage - Normal type

62.5% Damage - Psychic type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

62.5% Damage - Steel type

More about Pokemon Go

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Hub Website