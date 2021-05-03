Pokemon Go Rhydon: How To Get Rhydon In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of the generally venerated anime and spots the significant parts in the shoes of the Pokemon Trainer. The game has been arranged in a way where players can truly remove from their home and mission for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are likewise endeavoring to develop their current Pokemons to the following stage. Many need to get familiar with How to get Rhydon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Rhydon in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Rhydon in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Rhydon for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also try catching a Rhyhorn and evolving it to Rhydon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Rhydon Stats

Rhydon is part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This Pokemon looks like a Rhinoceros that can stand on its hind legs. The Pokedex description of this Pokemon is, “Rhydon's horn can crush even uncut diamonds. One sweeping blow of its tail can topple a building. This Pokémon's hide is extremely tough. Even direct cannon hits don't leave a scratch”.

Rhydon evolution is Rhyperior and it costs 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone to perform the Rhydon evolution. Rhydon is an exceptionally strong pokemon, best explained through its Pokedex description. Players should try to get their hands on this Pokemon as soon as possible and add it to their battling arsenal. To get the very best out of this Pokemon, the players should get well versed with Rhydon best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Rhydon stats below:

Pokémon GO Rhydon is a Ground and Rock type Pokemon with a max CP of 3594, 222 attack, 171 defense and 233 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Rhydon weakness is Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel and Water type moves. Rhydon is boosted by Sunny and Partly Cloudy weather. Rhydon best moveset is Mud-Slap and Earthquake (15.04 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website