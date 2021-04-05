Pokemon Go Rufflet: How To Catch Rufflet In The Spring Event Of Pokemon Go?

Rufflet is one of the Normal & Flying Pokémon that is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. Its strongest moveset is Peck & Brave Bird and it evolves into Braviary. The Pokedex says that as a natural-born warrior, it will challenge its parents to a battle shortly after hatching in order to win their approval. Continue reading to know more about Pokemon Go Rufflet in the latest event of spring 2021.

How to Catch Rufflet in Pokemon Go?

During the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go, there will be a range of unique field research tasks available. These tasks will only be available during the event, but you can save them in your field research set and finish them after the event is over. Here are the tasks that the players will have to complete for the respective rewards.

Catch 25 Exeggcute reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter

Catch 15 Exeggcute reward - Azumarill encounter

Catch 5 Exeggcute reward - Flower Crown Eevee or Buneary encounter

Win 2 Raids reward - Winning two Raids in this event will give the player a Rufflet encounter, so having enough lures and PokeBalls is the best way to go.

Use an Incense reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter

The players will receive 2500 XP, 50 Lopunny Mega Energy, and a Lucky Egg if you complete the Spring into Spring Selection Challenge.

Exeggcute (in the wild)

Shadow Exeggcute

Buneary (in the wild and field research tasks)

Bunnelby (in the wild and one-star raids)

Plusle (in the wild)

Minun (in the wild)

Flower Crown Pikachu (in the wild and one-star raids)

Diggersby

Azumarill (field research tasks and three-star raids)

Flower Crown Chansey

Pokemon Go Update

One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

To get your referral code, go to the Friends screen and tap Invite.

Offer the code to a Pokémon GO newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

Image Source: Nintendo