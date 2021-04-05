Pokemon Go Rufflet's Best Moveset: Check Out Best Movesets Of This Flying-type Pokemon

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Rufflet comes under the category of Normal & Flying Pokémon and it is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. Its strongest moveset is Peck & Brave Bird and its evolution turns it into Braviary. The Pokedex says that as a natural-born warrior, it will challenge its parents to a battle shortly after hatching in order to win their approval. Continue reading to know more about this flying Pokemon.
Rufflet comes in the category of a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 150, defence of 97, stamina of 172 and a max CP of 1686 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon's weakness is to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. The best moves of this Pokemon are Wing Attack and Brave Bird (10.94 DPS) along with other movesets that are mentioned below.
One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:
Image Source: Nintendo