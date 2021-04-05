Pokemon Go Rufflet's Best Moveset: Check Out Best Movesets Of This Flying-type Pokemon

Rufflet comes under the category of Normal & Flying Pokémon and it is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. Its strongest moveset is Peck & Brave Bird and its evolution turns it into Braviary. The Pokedex says that as a natural-born warrior, it will challenge its parents to a battle shortly after hatching in order to win their approval. Continue reading to know more about this flying Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Rufflet Best Moveset

Rufflet comes in the category of a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 150, defence of 97, stamina of 172 and a max CP of 1686 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon's weakness is to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. The best moves of this Pokemon are Wing Attack and Brave Bird (10.94 DPS) along with other movesets that are mentioned below.

Wing Attack + Brave Bird - DPS => 10.94

Peck + Brave Bird - DPS => 9.22

Peck + Aerial Ace - DPS => 8.56

Wing Attack + Aerial Ace - DPS => 8.47

Peck + Rock Tomb - DPS => 7.23

Wing Attack + Rock Tomb - DPS => 7.13

Rufflet Base Statistics

It has a base attack of 150

It has a base defence of 97

It has base stamina of 172

Max CP with weather boost at level 25 is 1,065

Max CP with weather boost at level 35 is 1,384

Max HP at level 40 is 147

It reaches a height of up to 0.5m

It reaches a weight of 10.5 kg

The base capture rate is 30%

The base flee rate is 10%

Pokemon Go Update

One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

To get your referral code, go to the Friends screen and tap Invite.

Offer the code to a Pokémon GO newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

Image Source: Nintendo