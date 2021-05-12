Pokemon Go Sableye Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Dark/ghost Pokemon?

Sableye is a Dark & Ghost Pokémon and in terms of vulnerability, Sableye's weakness is against Fairy-type moves. Sableye's strongest moveset is Shadow Claw & Foul Play and it has a Max CP of 1,476. The Pokedex says that Sableye lives in seclusion deep inside caverns. They are feared because their eyes burn with a sinister glow in the dark, which is believed to steal people's spirits. Continue reading the article to know more about Sableye in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Sableye Best Moveset
Sableye is one of the Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon with stats of 141 attack, a defence of 136, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1668 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against Fairy-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. Its best movesets are Feint Attack and Foul Play (10.04 DPS) and more are mentioned below:
- Feint Attack + Foul Play - DPS => 10.04
- Shadow Claw + Foul Play - DPS => 9.70
- Shadow Claw + Power Gem - DPS => 8.53
- Feint Attack + Power Gem - DPS => 8.11
- Shadow Claw + Shadow Sneak - DPS => 7.52
- Feint Attack + Shadow Sneak - DPS => 7.41
Sableye Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 141
- It has a base defence of 136
- It has base stamina of 137
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
- It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 632
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 843
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,265
- Max CP at Level 40 is 1,476
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,054
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,370
- Max HP at Level 40 is 120
- It reaches a height of 0.51m
- It reaches a weight of 11kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 7%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75
IMAGE: Nintendo