Pokemon Go Sableye Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Dark/ghost Pokemon?

Sableye is a Dark & Ghost Pokémon and in terms of vulnerability, Sableye's weakness is against Fairy-type moves. Sableye's strongest moveset is Shadow Claw & Foul Play and it has a Max CP of 1,476. The Pokedex says that Sableye lives in seclusion deep inside caverns. They are feared because their eyes burn with a sinister glow in the dark, which is believed to steal people's spirits. Continue reading the article to know more about Sableye in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Sableye Best Moveset

Sableye is one of the Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon with stats of 141 attack, a defence of 136, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1668 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against Fairy-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. Its best movesets are Feint Attack and Foul Play (10.04 DPS) and more are mentioned below:

Feint Attack + Foul Play - DPS => 10.04

Shadow Claw + Foul Play - DPS => 9.70

Shadow Claw + Power Gem - DPS => 8.53

Feint Attack + Power Gem - DPS => 8.11

Shadow Claw + Shadow Sneak - DPS => 7.52

Feint Attack + Shadow Sneak - DPS => 7.41

Sableye Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 141

It has a base defence of 136

It has base stamina of 137

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 3 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 632

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 843

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,265

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,476

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,054

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,370

Max HP at Level 40 is 120

It reaches a height of 0.51m

It reaches a weight of 11kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

IMAGE: Nintendo