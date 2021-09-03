Pokemon GO Safari Zone Event Dates Announced; Read To Know Venues And How To Participate

In some good news for Pokemon GO fans, the augmented reality mobile game's creators, Niantic, announced dates for the postponed in-person Safari Zone events. The events, originally scheduled to be held between March and May last year, and pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from October.
Pokemon GO Safari Zone event to be held in 3 locations
Pokemon GO Live announced in an official blog post dated 2 September 2021, that the Safari Zone event is coming back and will be held in three locations around the world. Those who are not able to make it to the locations can buy tickets and join the event from across the world. Additionally, global event times will be based on participant's local time.
How to participate in Safari Zone?
- To participate in the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event, a user needs to purchase a ticket
- Those with the ticket will enjoy exclusive benefits
- To purchase the ticket, open the Pokemon Go App
- Click on Map View and then go to the Main Menu
- Tap on Events
- All the upcoming events will be available on the page, and players can buy tickets accordingly.
Pokemon GO Safari Zone event dates and venues
- Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Liverpool is scheduled for Friday, 15 October 2021, to Sunday, 17 October 2021, in Sefton Park.
- Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Philadelphia is scheduled for Friday, 29 October 292021, to Sunday, 31 October 2021, in Fairmount Park.
- Pokémon GO Safari Zone: St. Louis is scheduled for Friday, 12 November 2021, to Sunday, 14 November 2021, in Tower Grove Park.
- Additionally, the start and end times for Safari Zone St. Louis have shifted one hour earlier to provide the best possible on-site experience.
Pokemon GO Safari features for ticket holders
- Featured Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense.
- Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Special Research and Field Research tasks.
- Incense activated during event hours will last for eight hours.
- Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for four hours.
- Special 2 km Eggs will be available.
- Taking a snaphot promises a surprise for Safari Zone Philadelphia ticket holders