Pokemon GO Safari Zone Event Dates Announced; Read To Know Venues And How To Participate

In some good news for Pokemon GO fans, the augmented reality mobile game's creators, Niantic, announced dates for the postponed in-person Safari Zone events. The events, originally scheduled to be held between March and May last year, and pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from October.

Pokemon GO Safari Zone event to be held in 3 locations

Pokemon GO Live announced in an official blog post dated 2 September 2021, that the Safari Zone event is coming back and will be held in three locations around the world. Those who are not able to make it to the locations can buy tickets and join the event from across the world. Additionally, global event times will be based on participant's local time.

How to participate in Safari Zone?

To participate in the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event, a user needs to purchase a ticket

Those with the ticket will enjoy exclusive benefits

To purchase the ticket, open the Pokemon Go App

Click on Map View and then go to the Main Menu

Tap on Events

All the upcoming events will be available on the page, and players can buy tickets accordingly.

Pokemon GO Safari Zone event dates and venues

Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Liverpool is scheduled for Friday, 15 October 2021, to Sunday, 17 October 2021, in Sefton Park.

Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Philadelphia is scheduled for Friday, 29 October 292021, to Sunday, 31 October 2021, in Fairmount Park.

Pokémon GO Safari Zone: St. Louis is scheduled for Friday, 12 November 2021, to Sunday, 14 November 2021, in Tower Grove Park.

Additionally, the start and end times for Safari Zone St. Louis have shifted one hour earlier to provide the best possible on-site experience.

Pokemon GO Safari features for ticket holders