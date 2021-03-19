Pokemon Go Salamence: Learn How To Catch Salamence In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever made. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their homes, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who’s gotta catch’em all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn how to catch Salamence in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Salamence in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Salamence in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Salamence for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Salamence Stats

Pokemon Go Salamence is found in the Hoenn region and is a part of the third generation of Pokemon. Salamence is a dragon and flying type of pokemon with some killer instincts. Salamence evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Bagon. Salamence evolves from Shelgon when the Pokemon develops a desire to have wings.

Salamence is an extremely strong Pokemon and any player would think themselves to be lucky to find this Pokemon in their collection. Salamence is a Pokemon that knows how to find and how to pound its enemies into the ground. To get the very best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Salamence best moveset, stats and weaknesses. Check all these out below:

Pokémon GO Salamence is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4239, 277 attack, 168 defense, and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Salamence is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Salamence is boosted by Windy weather. Salamence best moveset is Dragon Tail and Outrage (19.76 DPS).

