Pokemon Go Sandslash: How To Get Sandslash In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. It allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players want to learn how to get Sandslash in Pokemon Go.

How to get Sandslash in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Sandslash in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Sandslash for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also try catching a Sandshrew and evolving it to Sandslash in Pokemon Go. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Sandslash Stats

Sandslash is part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is a popular pokemon that was seen numerous times in the anime series and was a regular part of Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Roster. Sandslash evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Sandshrew, but feeding it 50 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex Description for Sandslash below:

Sandslash's body is covered by tough spikes, which are hardened sections of its hide. Once a year, the old spikes fall out, to be replaced with new spikes that grow out from beneath the old ones.

Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Sandslash in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind Shiny encounters of any Pokemon are a rare occurrence. This Pokemon is strong, especially with its sharp claws, it can cause lots of damage and the players should consider adding it to their Pokemon Collection. This Pokemon will turn out to be a great addition to the team if the players come to understand Sandslash best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sandslash Stats below:

Pokémon GO Sandslash is a Ground type Pokemon with a max CP of 2684, 182 attack, 175 defense and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Sandslash weakness is Grass, Ice and Water type moves. Sandslash is boosted by Sunny weather. Sandslash best moveset is Metal Claw and Earthquake (11.92 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website