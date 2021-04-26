Pokemon Go Sawsbuck: How To Obtain This Seasonal Pokemon Sawsbuck?

Sawsbuck is a Normal and Grass-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 198, defence of 146, stamina of 190 with a max CP of 2732 in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in Generation 5 of the Unova region. Sawsbuck is weak against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Sawsbuck's best moves are Feint Attack and Solar Beam (11.77 DPS). Continue reading the article to find out how to obtain this Pokemon.

How to Get Sawsbuck in Pokemon Go?

Deerling is a Pokemon whose different forms are connected to the different seasons and this is why the players will have to wait till that season takes place in Pokemon Go in order to catch it.

In the northern hemisphere, the players can catch each Deerling form during these times: March, April and May - Spring Deerling June, July and August - Summer Deerling September, October and November - Autumn Deerling December, January and February - Winter Deerling

In the southern hemisphere, the players can catch each Deerling form during these times: September, October and November - Spring Deerling December, January and February - Summer Deerling March, April and May - Autumn Deerling June, July and August - Winter Deerling



After catching a Deerling in Pokémon Go, your next target will almost certainly be to evolve it into a Sawsbuck. Any Deerling can be evolved into a Sawsbuck for 50 Deerling sweets. You can get this candy by walking with a Deerling as your Buddy, moving any spare Deerling, catching more Deerling, and using Pinap Berries to boost your catch candy.

Pokemon Go Update

For this first Friendship Day, Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. Plus, you’ll be able to complete a Collection Challenge to receive a ton of XP, and you’ll have an increased chance of receiving Lucky Pokémon when you trade with a friend!

Date + Time Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time

Features Various Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. Complete the Friendship Day Collection Challenge before the event concludes to earn 175,000 XP! Green confetti will be appearing on the map in celebration of Grass-type Pokémon!

Bonuses You’ll have an increased chance of receiving a Lucky Pokémon when you complete a trade with a friend. Please note that this bonus will be active until 5:00 p.m. local time on the day of the event. Trade distance will be increased to 40 km. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lures activated during the event will last for three hours.



Image Source: Nintendo