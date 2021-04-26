Pokemon Go Sawsbuck: How To Obtain This Seasonal Pokemon Sawsbuck?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Sawsbuck is a Normal and Grass-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 198, defence of 146, stamina of 190 with a max CP of 2732 in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in Generation 5 of the Unova region. Sawsbuck is weak against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Sawsbuck's best moves are Feint Attack and Solar Beam (11.77 DPS). Continue reading the article to find out how to obtain this Pokemon.
Deerling is a Pokemon whose different forms are connected to the different seasons and this is why the players will have to wait till that season takes place in Pokemon Go in order to catch it.
After catching a Deerling in Pokémon Go, your next target will almost certainly be to evolve it into a Sawsbuck. Any Deerling can be evolved into a Sawsbuck for 50 Deerling sweets. You can get this candy by walking with a Deerling as your Buddy, moving any spare Deerling, catching more Deerling, and using Pinap Berries to boost your catch candy.
For this first Friendship Day, Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. Plus, you’ll be able to complete a Collection Challenge to receive a ton of XP, and you’ll have an increased chance of receiving Lucky Pokémon when you trade with a friend!