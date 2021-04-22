Pokemon Go Scizor Best Moveset, Weakness And More About The Bug And Steel Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to gain a lot of attention by releasing a number of Pokemon in the game with the latest update. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Scizor.

Pokemon Go Scizor Best Moveset

To help out the players, we have managed to list some valuable information about the popular Bug and Steel type Pokemon. We have managed to list the base stats, moveset and its weakness right here. This information could certainly be helpful for all the Pokemon Go players who are trying to catch this Pokemon currently. Scizor is a popular Bug and Steel type Pokemon that is usually found in the Johto region. This Pokemon is known for being exceptionally rare and it takes a lot of effort to catch it. Take a look at the best moveset for Scizor here:

Fury Cutter + Iron Head

Bullet Punch +Iron Head

Fury Cutter + X-Scissor

Bullet Punch + X-Scissor

Bullet Punch +Night Slash

Fury Cutter + Night Slash

Scizor stats

Max CP: 3393

Attack: 236

Defense: 181

Stamina: 172

Scizor Weakness

256.0% Damage from Fire type

Scizor Resistances

39.1% Damage from Grass type

39.1% Damage from Poison type

62.5% Damage from Bug type

62.5% Damage from Dragon type

62.5% Damage from Fairy type

62.5% Damage from Ice type

62.5% Damage from Normal type

62.5% Damage from Psychic type

62.5% Damage from Steel

The most common and easiest way to get Scizor in Pokemon Go is by catching Scyther. To evolve a Scyther into a Scizor the users will need to own a 1 Metal Coat and 50 Scyther Candy. The players can go to the Pokestops and then evolve their Scyther with the required items easily. Another technique to catch Pokemon Go Scizor is going on foot searching for the same. It completely depends on your luck as there is no official or designated spawn location of this Pokemon. The best way to find it is by going through Pokestops manually and waiting for them to appear.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter