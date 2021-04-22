Pokemon Go Scizor: Here's How You Can Catch The Bug And Steel Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have constantly been trying to ask a number of questions related to the game since the latest update was released. A number of rare and different Pokemons have been released for the players. Thus they have been asking questions like how to get Scizor in Pokemon Go. To help out these players, we have managed to list some additional information about this Pokemon right here.

Pokemon Go Scizor

The most common and easiest way to get Scizor in Pokemon Go is by catching Scyther. To evolve a Scyther into a Scizor the users will need to own a 1 Metal Coat and 50 Scyther Candy. The players can go to the Pokestops and then evolve their Scyther with the required items easily. Another technique to catch Pokemon Go Scizor is going on foot search for the same. It completely depends on your luck as there is no official or designated spawning location for this Pokemon. The best way to find it is by going through Pokestops manually and waiting for them to spawn. Apart from showing how to get Scizor in Pokemon Go, we have also managed to gather some more information about this Pokemon that was released with the latest Pokemon Go update.

Scizor is a popular Bug and Steel-type Pokemon that is usually found in the Johto region. This Pokemon is known for being exceptionally rare and it takes a lot of effort to catch it. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a video from Youtube that could help you out with some valuable information about Pokemon Go Scizor. Here are some valuable Stats.

Scizor stats

Max CP: 3393

Attack: 236

Defense: 181

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 2

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 5%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 2.0 m

Pokédex Weight: 125.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can it be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

The makers of Pokemon GO have now announced the launch of a new event along with the New Pokémon Snap. This will be released on April 30 and the players will get to see some popular Pokemons like the Lotad, Cacnea, Ducklett, Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch appearing in the wild and in some raids. But they have also managed to bring in the Shiny Smeargle that has been launched in the game for the first time It will start from April 29 to May 2.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter