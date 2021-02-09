Pokemon Go Seaking Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Water Pokemon

Seaking is a Water Pokémon which evolves from Goldeen. It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. Seaking's strongest moveset is Waterfall & Megahorn along with Waterfall and Ice Beam. The Pokedex tells that in the autumn, Seaking males can be seen performing courtship dances in riverbeds to woo females. During this season, this Pokemon's body colouration is at its most beautiful stage.

Also read | Weapons Not Leveling Up In Modern Warfare: How To Fix The Issue?

Pokemon Go Seaking Best Moveset

Also read | How To Tame A Boar In Valheim? Where To Find Boars In Valheim?

Seaking is a Water-type Pokemon which has an attack of 175, 147 defence and 190 stamina. It has a max CP of 2444 and was first found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Seaking is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Rain weather. The top moves of this Pokemon are Waterfall and Ice Beam (10.80 DPS) and Seaking evolution comes from Goldeen.

Waterfall + Ice Beam => DPS - 10.80

Waterfall + Drill Run => DPS - 10.69

Poison Jab + Megahorn => DPS - 10.57

Poison Jab + Ice Beam => DPS - 10.28

Poison Jab + Drill Run => DPS - 10.12

Waterfall + Megahorn => DPS - 10.07

Poison Jab + Water Pulse => DPS - 10.04

Waterfall + Water Pulse => DPS - 10.03

Peck + Megahorn => DPS - 9.91

Peck + Ice Beam => DPS - 9.80

Waterfall + Icy Wind => DPS - 9.10

Peck + Drill Run => DPS - 8.73

Peck + Water Pulse => DPS - 8.66

Poison Jab + Icy Wind => DPS - 8.25

Peck + Icy Wind => DPS - 7.59

Since Seaking is a Water-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable against Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Seaking are:

Zekrom,

Deoxys (Attack),

Deoxys (Normal),

Electivire,

Roserade.

Seaking Statistics

Base stats Attack - 175 Defence - 147 Stamina - 190

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 926 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,235 Level 30 Max wild - 1,853 Level 40 2,162

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids)1,544 View IV chart » Level 35 (wild)2,008 View IV chart »

Max HP Level 40162

Size Height1.3 m Weight39 kg

Other Base capture rate20% Base flee rate7% Buddy walk distance3 km



Pokemon Go Update - Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021

Date + Time Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna! The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Feebas! Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronise! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. One-star raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr. Three-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. Five-star raids: Latias and Latios Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards. Complete the Valentine’s Day–themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress! During the event, you can pick up a free one-time bundle in the shop featuring three Remote Raid Passes. Event-exclusive stickers will be available from Gifts. Be sure to get them while you can! New Munna-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop during and after this event.



Also read | Ninja Quits Fortnite Due To Unfair Sniping Attempts; Says, "I Don’t Play It Anymore"

Also read | How To Plant Seeds In Valheim? How To Build A Forge And Cultivator?