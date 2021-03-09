Pokemon Go Searching For Legends: Check Out The Searching For Legends Guide

Pokemon Go is one the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players have been asking about Pokemon Go Searching for Legends.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends

The first Pokemon Go March event has appeared, and it is called Searching for Legends. In this event, the players will witness an increased spawn rate of Ground-type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type Pokemon in the wild. The Searching for Legends guide will help the players figure out the features, research tasks, and date and time of the Searching for Legends event. Check out the Searching for Legends Guide below:

Features:

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Nosepass!

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense: Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Beldum, and Drilbur.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in one-star raids: Alolan Diglett, Nosepass, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Ferroseed, and Klink.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in three-star raids: Alolan Graveler, Magneton, Skarmory, and Metang.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks and Timed Research to encounter Pokémon like Nosepass!

Date and Time

Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time

Field Research Tasks

Searching for Legends page one

Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon

300 Stardust

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon

Eight Poké Balls

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 100 XP

Searching for Legends page two

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon

Magnemite Encounter

Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon

Magnemite Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon

Magnemite Encounter

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 200 XP

Searching for Legends page three

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon

300 Stardust

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon

Eight Poké Balls

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 300 XP

Searching for Legends page four

Defeat one Team GO Rocket Grunt

Galarian Stunfisk Encounter

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 400 XP

Searching for Legends page five

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon

300 Stardust

Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon

Eight Poké Balls

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 500 XP

Searching for Legends page six

Make three Curveball Throws

Baltoy Encounter

Make six Great Curveball Throws

Forretress Encounter

Make nine Curveball Throws in a row

Ferroseed Encounter

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 600 XP

Searching for Legends page seven

Use an Incense

Shieldon Encounter

Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon

One Silver Pinap Berry

Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter, 700 XP, and one Magnetic Lure Module

Event-exclusive Research

Catch five Rock-type Pokémon

Roggenrola Encounter

Catch five Steel-type Pokémon

Nosepass Encounter

Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy

Nosepass Encounter

Power up Pokémon five times