Pokemon Go Searching For Legends: Check Out The Searching For Legends Guide

Pokemon Go is one the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players have been asking about Pokemon Go Searching for Legends.
The first Pokemon Go March event has appeared, and it is called Searching for Legends. In this event, the players will witness an increased spawn rate of Ground-type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type Pokemon in the wild. The Searching for Legends guide will help the players figure out the features, research tasks, and date and time of the Searching for Legends event. Check out the Searching for Legends Guide below:
Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon
Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 100 XP
Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon
Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon
Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 200 XP
Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon
Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 300 XP
Defeat one Team GO Rocket Grunt
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 400 XP
Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon
Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 500 XP
Make three Curveball Throws
Make six Great Curveball Throws
Make nine Curveball Throws in a row
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 600 XP
Use an Incense
Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter, 700 XP, and one Magnetic Lure Module
Catch five Rock-type Pokémon
Catch five Steel-type Pokémon
Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy
Power up Pokémon five times