Pokemon Go Season Of Discovery: Here's More About New Pokemon And Raid Bosses

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been updating their game for the players. But some of them have managed to become more curious about the new features that are going to be added to the game. Thus they have been asking questions about Pokemon Go Season of Discovery. So to help such players, here is some valuable information that can answer their doubts about the new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery

The new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery is set to be the upcoming Season that is going to start from June 1, 2021 and will last till September 1, 2021. This will be picking up the game exactly from Season of Legends left off with the release of Yveltal and Xerneas. Like these new Pokemons, the marks have also added a number of new features like new Spawn areas and new Raid bosses in the game. Apart from this, they have also mismatched the different Pokemons that are going to be available in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres of the game. To help the readers, here is all the information about the new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery.

New Pokémon will be available from Wild encounters, Eggs and Raids, and new Field Research tasks will be available at PokéStops

Different biomes in GO will bring in a number of different themed Pokémon (cities, forests, mountains and water bodies)

Summer and Winter Form Deerling in Northern and Southern Hemisphere

Mega Raids are going to bring in only one Mega-Evolved Pokémon at a time during this season

Throughout the entire Season, the players will earn twice the XP from Research Breakthroughs

In cities, Pokemon like the Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

In far-off forests, Pokemon like the Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

The mountains are seeing shifts in Pokémon as well, with Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and are going to be seen more frequently.

Pokemons like Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.

Northern Hemisphere

Diglett (Alola)

Staryu

Barboach

Petilil

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Sableye

Scyther

Combee

Deerling (Summer)

Southern Hemisphere

Sandshrew (Alola)

Vulpix (Alola)

Shellder

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Lickitung

Chimecho

Cubchoo

Deerling (Winter)

Pokemon Go Update

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemons from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this their gible community day is also coming up. This event will start from Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

