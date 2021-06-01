Pokemon Go Season Of Discovery: Here's More About New Pokemon And Raid Bosses

Quick links:
Pokemon Go makers have constantly been updating their game for the players. But some of them have managed to become more curious about the new features that are going to be added to the game. Thus they have been asking questions about Pokemon Go Season of Discovery. So to help such players, here is some valuable information that can answer their doubts about the new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery.
The new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery is set to be the upcoming Season that is going to start from June 1, 2021 and will last till September 1, 2021. This will be picking up the game exactly from Season of Legends left off with the release of Yveltal and Xerneas. Like these new Pokemons, the marks have also added a number of new features like new Spawn areas and new Raid bosses in the game. Apart from this, they have also mismatched the different Pokemons that are going to be available in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres of the game. To help the readers, here is all the information about the new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery.
Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemons from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this their gible community day is also coming up. This event will start from Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
