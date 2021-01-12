Pokemon Go Serperior Moveset: Here Is A Guide For Serperior Moves

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading this article to know all about Pokemon Go Serperior best moveset.

Pokemon Go Serperior Moveset

Some of the best moves for Serperior are Vine Whip and Grass Knot when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Serperior is a Grass-type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves.

Serperior is a Grass Pokémon which evolves from Servine. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Serperior's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Grass Knot and it has a Max CP of 2,277. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Serperior are:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen)

Reshiram

Volcarona

Chandelure

Darmanitan (Standard)

Serperior Statistics

Attack - 161

Defence - 204

Stamina - 181

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 976 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,301 Level 30 Max wild - 1,952 Level 40 - 2,277

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,626 Level 35 (wild) - 2,114

Max HP Level 40 - 154

Size Height - 3.3 m Weight - 63 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



