Pokemon Go Seviper: Seviper's Best Moveset, Weaknesses And Other Statistics

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld game out there today. Pokemon Go aides the player feels like a genuine Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be efficient. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Along with Pokemon, the game has also managed to add battles, PVP, raids, quests, and research tasks to keep the players immersed in the game. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Seviper

Seviper is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a slithery snake, that can use its sharp-edged tail to cut through its enemies. Seviper is also well known for its generation-long feud with Zangoose and has many scars on its body to show the devastating battles it has been through.

Seviper evolution doesn’t exist in Pokemon as it is one of the standalone Pokemon. Any player that is fortunate enough to encounter a Seviper on their trails should try to catch this pokemon instantaneously. Seviper is not only an iconic Pokemon for the player’s Pokemon collection but also a valuable asset to their battling arsenal. The players can wipe the floor with their foes if they learn Seviper's best moveset, stats, and weakness. Check out Pokemon Go Seviper info below:

Pokémon GO Seviper is a Poison type Pokemon with a max CP of 2380, 196 attack, 118 defense and 177 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Seviper Weakness is Ground and Psychic type moves. Seviper is boosted by Cloudy weather. Seviper best moveset is Poison Jab and Poison Fang (10.85 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Seviper. Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

