Pokemon Go Shadow Pokemon: Who Will Be The Next Shadow Pokemon In June 2021?

Niantic has revealed the second set of Team Go Rocket Special Research for Pokémon Go, which will include Shadow Ho-Oh this time. The current Special Research, "The Higher They Fly...", will finish on June 17 and be replaced by a new one, "A Seven-Colored Shadow." Giovanni, the Roster Rocket Boss, will be adding the Fire/Flying-type to his team as a result of this Special Research.

Shadow Pokemon List

This new Special Research can be obtained by completing the “A Troubling Situation” Special Research. The objective for this one is to complete all of the objectives in order to obtain a Rocket Radar. You can use this item to challenge Giovanni to a fight. Shadow Zapdos has returned after Shadow Moltres, although this present feature is merely a postponement of Team GO Rocket's April 2021 rotation that should have arrived earlier.

During the Season of Legends, the three Legendary Birds of Kanto were expected to appear as Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Shadow Articuno, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Moltres would all arrive in March, April, and May, respectively. Except for a period in April when Team GO Rocket encounters were disabled, everything went according to plan. As a result, Niantic advised individuals who missed Zapdos in April to preserve their additional radar for a brief comeback in June 2021. Zapdos will be in the Shadow Legendary rotation until Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 12 AM. Following that, a new Shadow Pokemon will be featured. This Shadow Pokemon's identity has yet to be revealed.

To approach Giovanni and gain a chance to save Shadow Ho-Oh from his hands, you'll need to complete all of the missions, much like in prior Go Rocket-centric research. Since A Seven-Colored Shadow runs from July 17 to September 1, you'll have plenty of time to do so. This also marks the end of the Shadow Zapdos makeup dates, which were introduced after Niantic was forced to temporarily remove Rocket encounters from the game owing to issues in April. More information on Shadow Ho-Oh and the A Seven-Colored Shadow Special Research will be released later this week, just in time for the game's release.

IMAGE: Nintendo