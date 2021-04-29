Pokemon Go Sharpedo: Sharpedo's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Sharpedo.

Pokemon Go Sharpedo

Sharpedo is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a half-shark half piranha combination. The Pokedex description for this Pokemon reads; “Nicknamed “the bully of the sea,” Sharpedo is widely feared. Its cruel fangs grow back immediately if they snap off. Just one of these Pokémon can thoroughly tear apart a supertanker”.

Sharpedo evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Carvanha. As the Pokedex description explains, Sharpedo is an extremely strong and formidable Pokemon, players should consider finding it and adding it to their collection. Sharpedo can turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal when used correctly. Players should get well versed with Sharpedo best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sharpedo Stats below:

Pokémon GO Sharpedo is a Water and Dark type Pokemon with a max CP of 2466, 243 attack, 83 defense and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Sharpedo weakness is Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass type moves. Sharpedo is boosted by Rain and Fog weather. Sharpedo best moveset is Bite and Crunch (16.30 DPS).

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter