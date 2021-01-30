Pokemon Go Shiny Aipom: How To Catch Shiny Aipom? A Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Aipom is so hard to catch. In fact, they have a lower catch rate which means you won't be finding it in many places. In this post, we are going to look at what is Shiny Aipom, how to catch Shiny Aipom, Aipom best movesets and more.

Aipom was first introduced in the Detective Pikachu event that was first released from May 7th to May 17th, 2019. From then on, it has become a regular feature to release this event once a year. During the event, players have a chance to obtain some rare Pokemon and enjoy in-game bonuses. This includes new attire, the Shiny Aipom, and so much more. The additional perk of the Detective Pikachu event was that players have gotten an increased spawn rate for all the Pokemon featured in the film. The Pokemon that are featured in the film are Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Aipom, and Snubbull. Niantic had confirmed at the time of the release that for the first time, the Shiny Aipom will be available during the event.

Like all the other Pokemons found in the wild, first players need to interact with it. Identifying between a normal and a Shiny Aipom is pretty simple. When you see an Aipom that is of purple colour, then you are looking at a normal one. On the other hand, if you are seeing a pink colour Aipom, then you are looking at a shiny one. Players will benefit through catching a Pokemon from double experience points. In other words, it doesn’t matter whether a Pokemon is participating in the detective Pikachu event or not, a player will get double experience points.

That made it a great opportunity to complete some levels faster at the time of the event. Players had the option of dressing up in a detective T-shirt with a Pikachu logo, and a detective hat with Pikachu ears. The event had included so many movie-inspired field research tasks, and the raid battles included more movie-inspired Pokemon to feature in it. Players also got a chance to catch a special Pokemon during the event using their mobile game Snapshot photo feature. In the coming section, we will learn about how to catch the special Pikachu called the Shiny Aipom. Read it carefully, as it will aid you in completing this level pretty easily.

How to catch Shiny Aipom in Pokemon Go?

Below, we are going to learn about things you need to consider in order to catch the Shiny Aipom. You’ll learn about how to catch it using Pokeballs. As we've mentioned earlier, it isn't easy, but there is a trick to it. Let us reveal the trick we've found to make your life a lot easier!

There is a simple way you can catch the Shiny Aipom. To do that, you can throw three Pokeballs in quick succession. Make sure that any one of those Pokeballs hit the Shiny Aipom. After that, you can attack it with a rock type Pokemon to make it fall down on the ground. Then, try to catch it with a FrozenTime Pokeball. Unfortunately, this is a very challenging Pokemon to catch in the entire Pokemon Go game.

Shiny Aipom best movesets

Shiny Aipom evolution



