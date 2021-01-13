Pokemon Go Shiny Bidoof: Can Bidoof Be Shiny In Pokemon Go? Know Details

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and to evolve them into the next stage. Many players are wondering, can Bidoof be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Can Bidoof be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The answer to this question is yes, players can catch a Pokemon Go Shiny Bidoof and add it to their Pokemon collection in the game. Pokemon Go Update has added Shiny Versions of many Pokemon in the game and players can attempt to catch them during Spotlight hours and while wandering in the wilderness. Players can also use the research tasks and raids to get their hands on Pokemon Go Shiny Bidoof. Bidoof evolution can be also an incentive for players to go for this Pokemon. The Pokemon Go Shiny Bidoof evolution is Shiny Bibarel and it takes around 50 candies for the players to perform this evolution. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Bidoof:

Pokémon GO Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 815, 80 attack, 73 defense, and 153 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Bidoof is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Bidoof is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Bidoof's best moves are Tackle and Hyper Fang (6.30 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world.

The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

