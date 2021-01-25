Pokemon Go Shiny Flygon: Here Is Comprehensive Guide On Dragon Type Pokemon

Flygon is a Ground & Dragon Pokémon which evolves from Vibrava. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy and Dragon moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Dragon Tail & Earthquake along with having a Max CP of 2,661. Flygon has been given the nickname of “the elemental spirit of the desert.” This is because whenever it flaps its wings, it is able to bring up a cloud of sand and it is surrounded in a sandstorm while it is flying. Continue reading this article to know all about this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Shiny Flygon

Pokémon GO Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3008, 205 attack, 168 defence and 190 stamina. Originally it was introduced in the Hoenn region (Generation 3). The weaknesses of Flygon is Dragon-Type, Fairy and Ice-type moves. Flygon is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Flygon's best moves are Dragon Tail and Earth Power (13.96 DPS).

The best moves for Flygon are Dragon Tail and Earthquake when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. The Shiny variant of Flygon made its appearance during the community event in May 2019. So it is now possible to encounter Shiny Flygon in Pokemon Go.

Flygon Additional Stats in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 5 km

Pokédex Height - 2.0 m

Pokédex Weight - 82.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 7

Bonus Stardust on capture - 400

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

Pokemon Go Flygon Main Statistics

Shiny Flygon Base stats Attack - 205 Defence - 168 Stamina - 190

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,140 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,520 Level 30 Max wild - 2,281 Level 40 - 2,661

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,901 Level 35 (wild) - 2,471

Max HP Level 40 - 162

Size Height - 2.01 m Weight - 82 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



