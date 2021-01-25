Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Shiny Flygon: Here Is Comprehensive Guide On Dragon Type Pokemon

Pokemon GO Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3008, 205 attack, 168 defence and 190 stamina. Read on to know more.

Flygon is a Ground & Dragon Pokémon which evolves from Vibrava. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy and Dragon moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Dragon Tail & Earthquake along with having a Max CP of 2,661. Flygon has been given the nickname of “the elemental spirit of the desert.” This is because whenever it flaps its wings, it is able to bring up a cloud of sand and it is surrounded in a sandstorm while it is flying. Continue reading this article to know all about this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Shiny Flygon

Pokémon GO Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3008, 205 attack, 168 defence and 190 stamina. Originally it was introduced in the Hoenn region (Generation 3). The weaknesses of Flygon is Dragon-Type, Fairy and Ice-type moves. Flygon is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Flygon's best moves are Dragon Tail and Earth Power (13.96 DPS).

The best moves for Flygon are Dragon Tail and Earthquake when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. The Shiny variant of Flygon made its appearance during the community event in May 2019. So it is now possible to encounter Shiny Flygon in Pokemon Go.

Flygon Additional Stats in Pokemon Go

  • Generation - Generation 3
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 5%
  • Buddy Distance - 5 km
  • Pokédex Height - 2.0 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 82.0 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture - 7
  • Bonus Stardust on capture - 400
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

Pokemon Go Flygon Main Statistics

  • Shiny Flygon Base stats
    • Attack - 205
    • Defence - 168
    • Stamina - 190
  • Max CP
    • Level 15 Research encounters - 1,140
    • Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,520
    • Level 30 Max wild - 2,281
    • Level 40 - 2,661
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,901
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,471
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 162
  • Size
    • Height - 2.01 m
    • Weight - 82 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 5%
    • Base flee rate - 5%
    • Buddy walk distance - 5 km

