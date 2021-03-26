Pokemon Go Shiny Haunter: How To Catch Shiny Haunter In Pokemon Go?

Haunter is one of the Ghost & Poison-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Gastly. It is weak against Dark, Ground, Ghost and Psychic moves and its strongest moveset is Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball. The Pokedex states that "the Pokémon Haunter is a dangerous one. You must never approach one who beckons you while floating in the dark. This Pokémon will try to take your life by licking you with its tongue." Here in this article, you will know how to catch a haunter of a shiny variant as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

How To Catch a Shiny Haunter in Pokemon Go

Haunter is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon that has stats: attack of 223, a defence of 107, stamina of 128 a max CP of 2219 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). This ghost Pokemon is weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. The best moves of Haunter are Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb (16.57 DPS).

Shiny Gastly can be found in the wild, and foggy and gloomy conditions can increase the chances of it spawning. They can also be found in Raids and Research Encounters. This shiny variant started to appear everywhere in the game ever since the Halloween event of 2020 and now it can be found in the locations mentioned above. Every year around Halloween, trainers should expect to see a large number of this Pokemon. It is often usually seen at night and can be hatched from 2 k.m. eggs on rare occasions.

Shiny Ghastly has a light blue aura and a neon purple shell. Its characteristics, such as its brow furrows, wrinkles, and aura outline, are outlined in a hot magenta or pink. Trainers may not know whether a spawned Gastly is shiny until they tap and experience it, as is customary.

To get the Pokemon Go Haunter upgrade after you get your hands on a shiny Gastly, just evolve Gastly and you will have a shiny Haunter. This evolution will take 25 Candy and the next step would be to get a shiny Gengar. For this, you will require 100 candies, just select evolve and you will have shiny Gengar.

Image Source: Nintendo