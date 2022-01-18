Pokemon Go Shiny Helioptile: Where to find, how to catch, best moveset and weakness

Pokemon Go has announced a new in-game event called the Power Plant event. The event will begin in the game on January 19, 2022, and will continue till February 1, 2022. The Pokemon Go Live website says that the event is inspired by power plans found in the Kanto and Kalos regions. Along with other bonuses, players will be able to catch new Pokemons in the game including the Magnemite, Voltorb and Helioptile. While Helioptile is resistant to flying, steel, electric and ghost type of Pokemons, it is vulnerable to fighting and ground type of Pokemons. Keep reading to find more details about Helioptile, where to find it and the best movesets.

Where to find Shiny Helioptile in Pokemon Go?

Along with the new Power Plants event, Helioptile and the Helioptile evolution Heliolisk are debuting in Pokemon Go. Helioptile can be converted into Heliolisk by using 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone. During the Power Plant event from January 19, players will be able to find a lot of Pokemons in the wild, including Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Eleectabuzz, Porygon, Trubbish and Helioptile. Sadly, while all the other Pokemons have a shiny form in Pokemon Go, Helioptile does not have one. However, it does not mean that the Pokemon will never have one. Since the pokemon has just debuted in the game, a Shiny Helioptile might be seen in future events.

How to catch Shiny Helioptile in Pokemon Go?

As mentioned earlier, there is no shiny form of Helioptile in the game yet. Nevertheless, players can still get a chance to encounter the regular Helioptile by completing the Field Research tasks that will be given out during the event. Additionally, the Pokemon will be appearing more in the wild during the Power Plants event and players can catch it then. As and when a Shiny Helioptile makes its way to the game, the Shiny Helioptile moveset might contain the moveset of the regular Helioptile whose offensive moves are Quick Attack and Discharge and its defensive moves are Quick Attack and Discharge. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemons in Pokemon Go and other gaming news.