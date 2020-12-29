Pokemon Go Shiny Snover: Know All About This Shiny Variant Of Snover In Pokemon Go

Shiny Pokémon are rare variants of Pokémon that have a very different coloured pattern than all the other Pokémon of their species. Encountering a Shiny Pokémon in the wild also takes luck, and this is specifically true during special events like Community Days or Pokémon GO Fest. Now the players of Pokemon Go can get their hands on the shiny variant of Snover. Keep reading to know about the location details and evolution of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Shiny Snover

Pokémon GO Snover is a Grass and Ice type Pokemon with a max CP of 1311, 115 attack, 105 defense and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Snover is vulnerable to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel type moves. Snover is boosted by Sunny and Snow weather. Snover's best moves are Ice Shard and Ice Beam (7.60 DPS).

To find a Shiny variant of Snover, you need to keep searching in the wild. During the Snowy weather, the chance of coming across one of them is a lot more. They can also be found through the Field Research. In order to evolve your Shiny Snover, you will need 50 Candy. Some of the most famous Shiny Pokemons in Pokemon Go are listed below:

Bulbasaur (Variants: Shedinja, Party Hat)

Ivysaur

Venusaur (Variants: Clone, Mega)

Charmander(Variants: Cubone, Party Hat)

Charmeleon

Charizard (Variants: Clone, Mega X, Mega Y)

Squirtle (Variants: Sunglasses, Yamask, Party Hat)

Wartortle (Variants: Sunglasses)

Blastoise (Variants: Sunglasses, Clone, Mega)

Pokemon Go Update list for December 2020

December 23, 2020 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Unova region with us!

December 22, 2020 Ring in 2021 with Pokémon GO’s January events

December 22, 2020 Celebrate the new year with Pokémon GO!

December 21, 2020 Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!

December 14, 2020 Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets

December 14, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!

December 11, 2020 Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?

December 10, 2020 Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!

December 10, 2020 Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!

December 9, 2020 Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon

December 8, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!

December 7, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!



