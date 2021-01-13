Pokemon Go Shiny Venipede: Know All About This Shiny Variant In Game

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. The Pokedex entry about Venipede says that Its bite injects a potent poison, enough to paralyze large bird Pokémon that try to prey on it. Here, you will know everything about Venipede and if there is a shiny variation in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Shiny Venipede

Pokémon GO Venipede is a Bug and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 799, 83 attack, 99 defence and 102 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Venipede is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Psychic and Rock-type moves. Venipede is boosted by Rain and Cloudy weather. Venipede's best moves are Bug Bite and Sludge Bomb (6.46 DPS).

Is there a shiny Venipede in Pokemon Go? As of now, Venipede is not available as a Shiny in Pokemon Go yet. You can look as much as you want even during the Spotlight Hours, you will not be able to find one. For those who want to know how to increase the chances of getting a shiny Pokemon, remember the points mentioned below:

In order to increase the chances of getting a shiny Pokemon, it is very important to increase the amount of Pokemon that spawn.

Now outside of the Community Days, it is completely possible for players to come across a shiny Pokemon in the game. This is either by walking around or by hatching one.

Use Incenses when out in the world to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon.

Venipede Basic Statistics

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 1 km

Pokédex Height - 0.4 m

Pokédex Weight - 5.3 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

Venipede Evolution

Venipede takes 25 Candy to Evolve into Whirlipede

Whirlipede takes 100 Candy to Evolve into Scolipede

