Pokemon Go Shiny Voltorb: Is The Shiny Voltorb Variant Available In Pokemon Go?

Shiny Pokemon is that variant of Pokemon which is rare and has different colour patterns as compared to other Pokémon of its species. To get hold of a shiny Pokemon, luck is also important as only then the player may randomly encounter these Shiny Pokémon in the wild. Some other ways by which it is possible to obtain Shiny Pokemon is during special events like Community Days or Pokemon GO Fest. Here in this article, you will know about Shiny Voltorb and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Voltorb

Pokémon GO Voltorb is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1141, 109 attack, 111 defence and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Voltorb is vulnerable to Ground-type moves. Voltorb is boosted by Rain weather. Voltorb's best moves are Spark and Thunderbolt (7.78 DPS).

The Pokedex entry about Voltorb tells that it was first sighted at a company that manufactures Poké Balls. The link between that sighting and the fact that this Pokémon looks very similar to a Poké Ball still remains a mystery. While this defines the Pokemon, the players have still wondered if can Voltorb be shiny in Pokemon Go? The answer is yes as the shiny form of Voltorb was released on the Safari Zone Philadelphia on May 8th, 2020.

Voltorb Stats in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 10.4 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Voltorb Base stats

Attack - 109

Defence - 111

Stamina - 120

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 432 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 577 Level 30 Max wild - 865 Level 40 - 1,010

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 721 Level 35 (wild) - 937

Max HP Level 40 - 106

Size Height - 0.5 m Weight - 10.4 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



