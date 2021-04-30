Pokemon Go Skarmory Locations: How To Get Skarmory In Pokemon Go?

Skarmory is one of the Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with stats: an attack of 148, defence of 226, stamina of 163 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Skarmory is weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and its moves get boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Skarmory's best moves are Steel Wing and Sky Attack (10.96 DPS). Continue reading the article to know more about Pokemon Go Skarmory.

How to Get Skarmory in Pokemon Go?

Skarmory falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to rarity, leaning more towards uncommon than normal. Skarmory has been spotted all over the place and in a variety of biomes, but particularly near grass and parks. It's also been seen by water and near the spawning grounds of Magikarp, Psyduck, and Slobro. Others also discovered Skarmory in mountain biomes, which also happen to be home to Dragonites, Clefairys, and Nidorans.

Unfortunately, there are no Skarmory nests to be found. However, there are undoubtedly areas where it spawns more often than it does elsewhere, so using The Silph Road's atlas map might be useful. Players from all over the world list places where they have captured Pokemon on this interactive map.

Pokemon Go Update

The featured Pokémon for this May’s Community Day will be Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon!

Date + Time Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Swablu will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Swablu during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Altaria that knows the attack Moonblast. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research story go live! Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal. Mega Altaria will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids at the conclusion of May Community Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This is your chance to collect Mega Altaria Energy to Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you’ve collected during the event



