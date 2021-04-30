Pokemon Go Skarmory: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Steel-type Pokemon?

Skarmory is a Steel & Flying Pokémon and Skarmory weakness is against Fire and Electric moves. Skarmory's strongest moveset is Steel Wing & Brave Bird and it has a Max CP of 2,108. The Pokedex tells that Skarmory is fully protected by hard armour. This Pokémon has a top speed of about 190 mph. It slashes enemies with swordlike slashing edges on its wings. Continue reading the article to know more details.

Pokemon Go Skarmory Best Moveset

Skarmory is one of the Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with stats: an attack of 148, defence of 226, stamina of 163 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Skarmory is weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and its moves get boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Skarmory's best moves are Steel Wing and Sky Attack (10.96 DPS). Here are some more good movesets for this Pokemon:

Steel Wing + Sky Attack - DPS => 10.96

Air Slash + Brave Bird - DPS => 10.87

Steel Wing + Brave Bird - DPS => 10.54

Air Slash + Sky Attack - DPS => 10.51

Steel Wing + Flash Cannon - DPS => 9.21

Air Slash + Flash Cannon - DPS => 8.65

Skarmory Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 148

It has a base defence of 226

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 903

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,204

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,807

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,108

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,506

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,958

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1.7m

It reaches a weight of 50.5kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

Image Source: Nintendo