Pokemon Go Sneasel Moves: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of Sneasel In Pokemon Go?

Sneasel is a Dark & Ice Pokemon who is weak against Fighting, Fairy, Bug, Steel, Fire and Rock moves and its strongest moveset is Feint Attack & Avalanche. Along with having a Max CP of 2,051, the Pokedex tells that Sneasel scales trees by scratching the bark with its hooked claws. When the parents are gone, this Pokémon searches out unguarded nests and steals eggs for food. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon.
Sneasel is one of the Dark-type Pokemon with stats of 189 attack, a defence of 146, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 2319 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Sneasel is known to be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves. Sneasel is boosted by Fog and Snow weather and Sneasel evolution turns it into Weavile which costs 100 candies. Sneasel's best moves are Feint Attack and Avalanche (13.47 DPS) and some more moves are mentioned below: