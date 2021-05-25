Pokemon Go Sneasel Moves: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of Sneasel In Pokemon Go?

Sneasel is a Dark & Ice Pokemon who is weak against Fighting, Fairy, Bug, Steel, Fire and Rock moves and its strongest moveset is Feint Attack & Avalanche. Along with having a Max CP of 2,051, the Pokedex tells that Sneasel scales trees by scratching the bark with its hooked claws. When the parents are gone, this Pokémon searches out unguarded nests and steals eggs for food. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Sneasel Best Moveset

Sneasel is one of the Dark-type Pokemon with stats of 189 attack, a defence of 146, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 2319 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Sneasel is known to be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves. Sneasel is boosted by Fog and Snow weather and Sneasel evolution turns it into Weavile which costs 100 candies. Sneasel's best moves are Feint Attack and Avalanche (13.47 DPS) and some more moves are mentioned below:

Feint Attack + Avalanche - DPS => 13.47

Ice Shard + Avalanche - DPS => 13.20

Feint Attack + Foul Play - DPS => 12.26

Feint Attack + Ice Punch - DPS => 11.83

Ice Shard + Foul Play - DPS => 11.61

Ice Shard + Ice Punch - DPS => 11.37

Zigzagoon Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 189

It has a base defence of 146

It has base stamina of 146

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 879

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,172

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,758

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,051

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,465

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,904

Max HP at Level 40 is 127

It reaches a height of 0.89m

It reaches a weight of 28kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo