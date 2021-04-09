Pokemon Go Snivy In Sunshine Research: Research Tasks, Rewards And More

Pokemon Go became one the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many of them want to learn more about Pokemon Go Snivy in the Sunshine.

Pokemon Go Snivy in the Sunshine

Pokemon Go has gone through many updates since the game has released. Since then the developers have added battles, PVP, raids, quests, research tasks, and more. Snivy in the Sunshine research is the latest quest that many have been talking about. Snivy Community Day is on in Pokemon Go and during this time the players can purchase the Snivy in the Sunshine Ticket. During this time the encounters of Snivy and Shiny Snivy will increase in Pokemon Go. Players will also encounter evolved forms of this Pokemon during Community day. Players will also earn 3x Catch Stardust and any incense that is started during the event period will last for three hours.

ðŸŽŸ Trainers, tickets for the exclusive April #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Snivy are available now in the in-game shop! ðŸŽŸ pic.twitter.com/MPBkJfBDAv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2021

This ticket needs to be purchased with real-world money and it provides the players with special research tasks, in this case, Snivy in the Sunshine Research. The Snivy in the Sunshine ticket costs 1$ and provides the players with special tasks and rewards for completing them. Check out all the research tasks and Snivy in the Sunshine rewards below:

Tasks

Power Up Pokemon 10 times: x10 PokeBall

Catch 15 Fletchling: Fletchling

Make 5 Nice Throws: x20 Fletchling Candy

Catch 15 Fletchling: x20 Fletchling Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon: Fletchinder

Evolve 3 Fletchling: x10 PokeBall

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: x20 Fletchling Candy

Evolve 1 Fletchinder: x5 Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokemon: x5 GreatBall

Claim Reward: 3,000 XP

Claim Reward: Talonflame

Claim Reward: x5 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards

x1,000 Stardust, Fletchling, and x10 Pinap Berry

1,000 XP, x15 GreatBall and Fletchling

2,000 XP, x1 Rocket Radar and x10 UltraBall

x2,000 Stardust, Talonflame, and x2 Rare Candy

Snivy in the Sunshine research tasks and rewards haven’t been officially announced yet. These tasks and rewards are from the previous month. The tasks and rewards for this Community Day research could be a little different, but along the same lines as these tasks and rewards mentioned above.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter