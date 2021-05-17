Pokemon Go Snubbull: Best Moveset, Evolution, Weakness And More Of The Fairy Type Pokemon

Snubbull is a popular Fairy type Pokemon that is usually found in the Johto region of the game. Because of its Fairy type characteristics, it is often weak to the Poison and Steel type Pokemons and their moves in the game. There is a Snubbull evolution in the game and the players will just need to collect a total of 50 Snubbull candies in the game. They need to feed these 50 Snubbull candies to their Pokemon so that it can evolve into a Granbull. Apart from this, there is also a lot of information including Pokemon Go Snubbull best moveset, weakness, resistance and more. Read more

Snubbull Stats

Max CP: 1399

Attack: 137

Defense: 85

Stamina: 155

Generation: Generation 2

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 10%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 0.6 m

Pokédex Weight: 7.8 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Snubbull Weakness

160.0% Damage - Poison type

160.0% Damage - Steel type

Snubbull Resistance

39.1% Damage - Dragon type

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

Snubbull Best Moveset

Tackle + Dazzling Gleam

Bite + Dazzling Gleam

Tackle + Brick Break

Bite + Crunch

Bite + Brick Break

Tackle + Crunch

More about Pokemon Go

The makers have also launched their Luminous Legends Y event that has been divided into two different parts. The first part of the event is set to begin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The second part will begin from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The makers have even uploaded the set of changes made to the game with this challenge on their official blog. So here are all the changes that are going to be made with Part 1 of Luminous Legends Y.

Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon was first discovered in the Kalos region, and when its wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. Yveltal will remain in five-star raids for the duration of the event.

Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs! We’re receiving reports that the following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino.

Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Keep a look out for Pokémon like Houndour, Carvanha, and more.

Missed out on some of the Pokémon that appeared during Luminous Legends X? Well, you’re in luck—because many of them are returning! You can look out for Pokémon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy appearing in the wild.

Complete Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event concludes to encounter Dark-type Pokémon like Galarian Zigzagoon.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon!

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER