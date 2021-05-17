Pokemon Go Snubbull: How To Get Snubbull And What Are The Weaknesses?

Snubbull is one of the few Fairy type Pokemon that has stats of 137 attack, a defence of 85, stamina of 155 and a max CP of 1399 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. This Pokemon is vulnerable against Poison and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Cloudy weather. Its best moves are Tackle and Dazzling Gleam with a DPS of 9.61. So how to get Snubbull in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Snubbull

Players can find and catch Snubbull in spawn locations like Landmarks, Places of Interest and Cemeteries Locations. These types are weak against Steel and Poison moves & Snubbull's evolution turns it into Granbull. The Pokedex tells that Snubbull scares smaller Pokémon away by flashing its fangs and making a frightening face. This Pokémon, on the other hand, seems to be a little sad as its enemies flee.

Snubbull Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 137

It has a base defence of 85

It has base stamina of 155

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 530

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 707

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1061

Max CP at Level 40 is 1237

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 884

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1149

Max HP at Level 40 is 134

It reaches a height of 0.61m

It reaches a weight of 7.8kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! The players will be able to make use of a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo