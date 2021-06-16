Pokemon Go Solstice Event: Regigas 5-Star Raids, Hemisphere Exclusive Pokemon And More

Pokemon Go keeps the game fresh by providing new and exciting events to their players as frequently as possible. The upcoming event in Pokemon Go will be celebrating days getting longer in one hemisphere and nights in the other. Pokemon Go Solstice event is here and depending on the hemisphere the player is in, they will be able to catch different types of Pokemon in the game. Regigigas is the Pokemon that will be a part of the 5-star raids during this event. Many wish to learn more about the upcoming Pokemon Go Solstice event.

To celebrate the days growing longer in one hemisphere and the nights following suit in the other, Pokémon GO’s solstice-themed event is returning! ☀️🌙 https://t.co/gX3DtvnYtT pic.twitter.com/wREx3PaKi5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 15, 2021

Pokemon Go Solstice Event

The Pokemon Go Solstice event will be taking place on the 17th of June at 10:00 AM local time and will go on till the 20th of June, 8:00 PM local time. During this event, Regigigas will become a part of 5-star raids from the 17th of June at 10:00 AM till the 1st of July at 10:00 AM local time. Players also have the chance to catch Shiny Regigigas during this window, if they are fortunate enough. Raid-related field research will also be available during this period.

The Pokemon Go Solstice Event will allow the players to encounter Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and more in the wild. If the players are fortunate enough, they might have the chance to catch a Snorlax for themselves too. The game will have different featured Pokemon depending on the hemisphere the player is in. Northern Hemisphere players will get the chance to catch Yanma, Chimchar, Summer Form Deerling, and more, Shiny Yanma will also be available during this time. Southern Hemisphere players will get a chance to catch Snorunt, Snover, Winter Form Deerling, and more, Shiny Snorunt will also be featured during this period.

Raids will also have different featured Pokemon, depending on the hemisphere the players are in. Northern Hemisphere will receive Alolan Marowak, Yanma, Petilil, and more in raids. Southern Hemisphere will receive Lapras, Piloswine, Snorunt, and more in raids. Lunatone, Solrock, Klink, and more will be available in raids worldwide. There will be event-exclusive field research tasks that players can complete to earn rewards like encounters with Yanma in the northern hemisphere, encounters with Snorunt in the southern hemisphere, and even Silver Pinap Berries.

There are some Bonus features that have been added to the Pokemon Go Summer Solstice event too. Players can take snapshots to receive a surprise. Lunatone and Solrock will be appearing in the wild around the world during the event. Afterwards, Lunatone will be appearing exclusively in the eastern hemisphere, and Solrock will be appearing exclusively in the western hemisphere. The player’s Buddy will be eager to help them on their adventures. During the event, they’ll give the player gift items and Poké Balls more frequently. The walking distance required to earn hearts with the Pokemon buddy will be halved.

