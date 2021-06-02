Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Schedule For June: Find Out The Dates, Time And Featured Pokemon

Pokemon Go is known for the events it holds in the game. One of the events that are very popular and is held every week is the Spotlight Hour. The Spotlight Hour allows the player to acquire a huge number of featured Pokemon and they can also earn some special bonus rewards while they are at it. The Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour also helps the players to get their hands on Shiny Pokemon in the game. Many players would like to learn more about Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour for June.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour for June

As mentioned earlier, Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour occurs every week. According to the calendar of June, the players are in store for 5 weeks of Spotlight hour fun. Every spotlight hour will have its own unique feature Pokemon and the shiny edition to it available to catch. Apart from that, a new special bonus will be applicable for each spotlight hour. Many players have been wondering about the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for June. Check out the Spotlight Hour schedule for June below:

June 1st – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Dwebble

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

Shiny Dwebble

June 8th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Abra

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

Shiny Abra

June 15th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Slowpoke

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

Shiny Slowpoke

June 22nd – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Swinub

Special Bonus: 2x Evolution XP

Shiny Swinbub

June 29th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Aipom

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

Shiny Aipom

Pokemon Go Dwebble

Dwebble is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Dwebble evolution is Crustle, players can perform the Dwebble evolution by feeding it 50 candy. The pokemon looks like a small crab with a huge rock on its back. Check out the Pokedex description for Dwebble below:

When it finds a stone appealing, it creates a hole inside it and uses it as its home. This Pokémon is the natural enemy of Roggenrola and Rolycoly.

Dwebble doesn’t look like the strongest at the first sight, but this Pokemon can defeat some formidable foes. Players should try adding Dwebble to their Pokemon collection as the evolution of this Pokemon can prove advantageous in battle situations. To add Dwebble in the player’s battling arsenal, they will have to learn its stats such as Dwebble best moveset, Dwebble weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Dwebble stats below:

Pokémon GO Dwebble is a Bug and Rock-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1384, 118 attack, 128 defense, and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Dwebble weakness is Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. Dwebble is boosted by Rain and Partly Cloudy weather. Dwebble best moveset is Smack Down and X-Scissor (7.86 DPS).

IMAGE: POKEMONGOAPP TWITTER