Pokemon Go Spritzee Best Moveset: Here Are The Best Move Combos Of This Fairy-type Pokemon

Spritzee is a Fairy Pokemon and Spritzee weakness is against Steel and Poison-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Charm & Thunderbolt and it evolves into Aromatisse. The Pokedex tells that It gives off a perfume that enthrals anyone who smells it. Depending on what it has eaten, the scent varies. Continue reading the article to know about this Fairy Pokemon as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Spritzee Best Moveset

Spritzee is one of the Fairy-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 110, defence of 113, stamina of 186 and a max CP of 1415 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Cloudy weather. Spritzee's best moves are Charm and Thunderbolt (7.39 DPS). Here are some more strong moves of this Pokemon:

Charm + Thunderbolt - DPS => 7.39

Charm + Draining Kiss - DPS => 6.67

Charge Beam + Thunderbolt - DPS => 6.11

Charge Beam + Draining Kiss - DPS => 5.32

Since Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokemon, this makes it weak against Steel and Poison moves. Some of the best Pokemon that you can use in order to battle and defeat Spritzee are: Roserade, Aggron, Thundurus (Therian), Excadrill and Dragalge/

It has a base Attack of 110

It has a base Attack of 110

It has a base defence of 113

It has base stamina of 186

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 6 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 536

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 715

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,073

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,252

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 894

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,162

Max HP at Level 40 is 158

It reaches a height of 0.2m

It reaches a weight of 0.5kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo