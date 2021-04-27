Pokemon Go Spritzee Best Moveset: Here Are The Best Move Combos Of This Fairy-type Pokemon

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Spritzee is a Fairy Pokemon and Spritzee weakness is against Steel and Poison-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Charm & Thunderbolt and it evolves into Aromatisse. The Pokedex tells that It gives off a perfume that enthrals anyone who smells it. Depending on what it has eaten, the scent varies. Continue reading the article to know about this Fairy Pokemon as of the latest Pokemon Go update.
Spritzee is one of the Fairy-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 110, defence of 113, stamina of 186 and a max CP of 1415 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Cloudy weather. Spritzee's best moves are Charm and Thunderbolt (7.39 DPS). Here are some more strong moves of this Pokemon:
Since Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokemon, this makes it weak against Steel and Poison moves. Some of the best Pokemon that you can use in order to battle and defeat Spritzee are: Roserade, Aggron, Thundurus (Therian), Excadrill and Dragalge/