Pokemon Go Spritzee: How To Obtain The Fairy Pokemon Spritzee In Pokemon Go?

Spritzee is one of the Fairy-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 110, defence of 113, stamina of 186 and a max CP of 1415 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Cloudy weather. Spritzee's best moves are Charm and Thunderbolt (7.39 DPS). Continue reading the article to know about Pokemon Go Spritzee and how to catch it.

How to get Spritzee in Pokemon Go?

Since Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokemon, this makes it weak against Steel and Poison moves. Some of the best Pokemon that you can use in order to battle and defeat Spritzee are: Roserade, Aggron, Thundurus (Therian), Excadrill and Dragalge. When you encounter Spritzee, just use these Pokemon or those who have similar abilities as it increases your chance to catch it.

In the latest Pokemon Go Update, it was announced that during the Luminous Legends X event, Xerneas, the Life Pokémon, will make his Pokémon GO debut. Some Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon, such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy, were discovered in the Kalos area and will accompany you on your journey. This could be the chance for the players to get their hands on some of the rarest Pokemon. Here are the full details about this update:

Date + Time Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Xerneas is going to make its debut in Pokémon Go in five-star raids This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon was first discovered in the Kalos area, and legends claim it can share eternal life thanks to its horns that shine in seven different colours. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you’re extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild! Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. Players will also be able to evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy. Complete event-exclusive Timed Research to encounter Fairy-type Pokémon, including Spritzee and Swirlix, as well as receive a Rainy Lure Module and other rewards. Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee will be hatching from 7 km Eggs Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta! Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor Evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.



Image Source: Nintendo