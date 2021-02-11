Pokemon Go Stardust: How To Get Stardust? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

If you are playing the Pokemon Go game for any length of time, then you’ll know the importance of Stardust. Unlike candy, which will help you to level up specific Pokemon, the Stardust is a universal resource. That means it is an integral part of boosting your Pokemons HP and CP and also taking down gyms. You can’t buy Stardust in any of the Pokeshops either. So, how do you get it? in this post, we are going to be looking at how to get Stardust in Pokemon Go, what is Stardust and more.

Stardust is the currency of Pokémon Go. It's the price you have to pay to power up your Pokémon Gym and Raid teams and to trade them with other players for exchanging Pokemons between one another. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn about how to get Stardust in Pokemon Go.

How to get Stardust in Pokemon Go?

There are three ways you can accumulate Stardust in Pokemon Go. The first method to get Stardust is to catch many Pokemons. Actually, you can get a good amount of stardust from catching Pokémon. Whenever you get a new Pokémon you’ll also get three candies related to that Pokémon, along with 100 of its Stardust. That applies to every Pokémon you catch, so it’s worth catching those seemingly useless Pidgey, Ratites, and Drowzee – even if they’re a low level. Keep throwing those Pokeballs, and after a while, those stardust points will add up. Be sure to take part in the 7-day Catch Bonus, this will net you 3,000 stardust. You’ll also get more stardust for weather-boosted catches, the higher the evolution of your Pokemon, the more Stardust you’ll get.

The second method to get lots of Stardust is to hatch more eggs. Hatching eggs is a slightly different way of developing some really powerful Pokémon, but it’s also a handy way to get stardust, too. When you hatch an egg, you get a new Pokémon, candy and also some stardust – and the amount of stardust you get depends on the type of egg you’re hatching: For example, if you’re hatching a 10km egg, you’re going to get more stardust than you would be hatching a 2km egg.

The third and final method to get Stardust is to defend a gym. Gyms are pretty weird to understand in Pokémon Go because the game gives you next to no help – but they’re also another source of valuable stardust. Once you reach level 5 in Pokémon Go, you’ll be asked to join one of three teams – and after that, you’re able to fight at gyms. If you’ve left at least one of your Pokémon at a friendly gym, you’ll be given daily stardust rewards. To claim this stardust, head to the shop, and click the shield icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen. As you’d expect, that number will increase if you have multiple Pokémon defending gyms for you.

