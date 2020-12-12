Pokemon Go Suicune Best Moveset: Check Out The Best And Worst Moves Of Suicune

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. As with most of the other Pokemon games, it is really necessary to know the best moves of the Pokemon that you have in your team. Here in this article, you will know about the best Suicune moves.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tutorial: Follow This Guide To Know All About Hacking

Pokemon Go Suicune Best Moveset

Also read | How To Get Ammo In Cyberpunk 2077? Complete Guide For New Action Role-playing Game

Suicune is a legendary Water Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of Suicune is Snarl & Hydro Pump. It also has a Max CP of 2,983. The lore of Pokemon world defines that Suicune embodies the compassion of a pure spring of water. It runs across the land with gracefulness. This Pokémon has the power to purify dirty water. Below are the base stats of this Pokemon :

Attack - 180

Defence - 235

Stamina - 225

Max CP

Level 15 (Research encounters) - 1,278

Level 20 (Max hatched / raids) - 1,704

Level 30 (Max wild) - 2,557

Level 40 - 2,983

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) - 2,130

Level 35 (wild) - 2,770

Max HP

Level 40 - 189

Size

Height - 2.01 m

Weight - 187 kg

Other

Base capture rate - 2%

Base flee rate - 4%

Buddy walk distance - 20 km

Suicune Weakness

Suicune is a Water-type Pokemon, and this makes it weak against Grass and Electric moves. The top 5 strongest Pokemon that you can use to beat Suicune are:

Raikou

Zapdos

Chesnaught

Heliolisk

Magneton.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time.

Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights! You’ll be able to track your progress in the Today View. Are you up for the challenge?

Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version. See below for more details on the differences between these experiences!

All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information.

Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon!

Once you complete the first Special Research line, you’ll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you’ll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew.

You’ll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.

If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free! See details below.

Also read | Sephiroth Introduced As Next Big DLC Character In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Drive Through Flaming Rings? Get All Locations