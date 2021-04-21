Pokemon Go Sunflora: Find Out How To Get Sunflora In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is a famous handheld game that has been on the highest-rated spot since its delivery. The players enter this simulation to find and collect all Pokemon and attempt to turn into a Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has additionally added plenty of updates which have given the players new missions, pokemon, and significantly more. Numerous players want to learn how to get Sunflora in Pokemon Go.

How to get Sunflora in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Sunflora in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Sunflora for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also try finding a Sunkern in the wild and evolve it with 50 candy and a Sun Stone to get a Sunflora for their collection.

Pokemon Go Sunflora Stats

Sunflora is a part of the 2nd Generation of Pokemon and is most commonly found in the Jhoto region. Sunflora is known to convert solar energy into nutrition. They are highly active in the warm daytime but suddenly stop moving as soon as the sun sets. Sunflora evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Sunkern.

Although the appearance of this Pokemon can be somewhat timid and weak, this Pokemon knows how to hold its own during a fight. It is undoubtedly a great addition to the player’s Pokemon Go collection. This Pokemon can also be added to the player’s battling arsenal if they manage to learn Sunflora best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sunflora Stats below:

Pokémon GO Sunflora is a Grass type Pokemon with a max CP of 2421, 185 attack, 135 defense and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Sunflora weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Sunflora is boosted by Sunny weather. Sunflora best moveset is Razor Leaf and Solar Beam (12.67 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website