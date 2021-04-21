Pokemon Go Sunflora: Guide On Sunflora's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is a game that has brought perhaps the most well-known establishments back in the palms of individuals. Through Pokemon Go players can in a real sense venture to the far corners of the planet, attempting to get a wide range of Pokemon and combating their way through this journey. Pokemon Go has an exceptionally creative and present-day approach towards gaming as they utilize trendy innovations like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are numerous kinds of Pokemon that players can get in the game. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Sunflora.

Pokemon Go Sunflora

Sunflora is a part of the 2nd Generation of Pokemon and is most commonly found in the Jhoto region. Sunflora is known to convert solar energy into nutrition. They are highly active in the warm daytime but suddenly stop moving as soon as the sun sets. Sunflora evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Sunkern.

Although the appearance of this Pokemon can be somewhat timid and weak, this Pokemon knows how to hold its own during a fight. It is undoubtedly a great addition to the player’s Pokemon Go collection. This Pokemon can also be added to the player’s battling arsenal if they manage to learn Sunflora best moveset, Sunflora weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sunflora Stats below:

Pokémon GO Sunflora is a Grass type Pokemon with a max CP of 2421, 185 attack, 135 defense and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Sunflora weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Sunflora is boosted by Sunny weather. Sunflora best moveset is Razor Leaf and Solar Beam (12.67 DPS).,

