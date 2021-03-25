Pokemon Go Swellow: How To Beat Swellow In The Game? Find Out

Swellow has a category of Normal & Flying-type and its evolution comes from Taillow. It is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves and its strongest moveset is Wing Attack & Sky Attack. The Pokedex says that Swellow flies high in the atmosphere, gracefully arcing in the sky. As soon as it spots its prey, this Pokémon dives at a steep angle. Swellow's clawed feet hold the helpless prey firmly, preventing escape. Continue reading to know more about Pokemon go Swellow and how to defeat it in a battle.
How to Beat Swellow in Pokemon Go?
Swellow is a Pokémon of the Flying-type. Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves will be strong against it, but Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon will be immune. To use against Swellow, it is highly recommended to use a Rock or Electric-type Pokémon out of all the weaknesses available. Some of the best and strongest Pokémon that you can use for defeating Swellow are:
- Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),
- Rampardos,
- Deoxys (Attack).
- Luxray
- Mamoswine
- Mega Abomasnow
- Raikou
- Rhyperior
- Terrakion
- Thundurus (Incarnate)
- Thundurus (Therian)
- Weavile
- Zapdos
- Zekrom
Base Statistics You Should Know
- The base attack of Swellow is 185
- The base defence of Swellow is 124
- The base stamina of Swellow is 155
- Max CP at Level 15 is 823
- at Level 20 is 1,097
- at Level 30 is 1,645
- at Level 40 is 1,920
- Max CP when weather boost is applied
- Level 25 (raids)1,371
- Level 35 (wild)1,783
- Max HP at Level 40 is 134
- It reaches a height of 0.71m
- It reaches a weight of 19.8 kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 7%
Pokemon Go Update
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense
Image Source: Nintendo