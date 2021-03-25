Pokemon Go Swellow: How To Beat Swellow In The Game? Find Out

Swellow has a category of Normal & Flying-type and its evolution comes from Taillow. It is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves and its strongest moveset is Wing Attack & Sky Attack. The Pokedex says that Swellow flies high in the atmosphere, gracefully arcing in the sky. As soon as it spots its prey, this Pokémon dives at a steep angle. Swellow's clawed feet hold the helpless prey firmly, preventing escape. Continue reading to know more about Pokemon go Swellow and how to defeat it in a battle.

How to Beat Swellow in Pokemon Go?

Swellow is a Pokémon of the Flying-type. Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves will be strong against it, but Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon will be immune. To use against Swellow, it is highly recommended to use a Rock or Electric-type Pokémon out of all the weaknesses available. Some of the best and strongest Pokémon that you can use for defeating Swellow are:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Rampardos,

Deoxys (Attack).

Luxray

Mamoswine

Mega Abomasnow

Raikou

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Thundurus (Incarnate)

Thundurus (Therian)

Weavile

Zapdos

Zekrom

Base Statistics You Should Know

The base attack of Swellow is 185

The base defence of Swellow is 124

The base stamina of Swellow is 155

Max CP at Level 15 is 823 at Level 20 is 1,097 at Level 30 is 1,645 at Level 40 is 1,920

Max CP when weather boost is applied Level 25 (raids)1,371 Level 35 (wild)1,783

Max HP at Level 40 is 134

It reaches a height of 0.71m

It reaches a weight of 19.8 kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Pokemon Go Update

Date, Time, and Region Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India

Features Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did Examples are: Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards. Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass Encounter with Alolan Muk

Check the in-game shop for two event boxes. A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries A free box containing three Incense



