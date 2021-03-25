Pokemon Go Swellow: How To Beat Swellow In The Game? Find Out

Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Swellow: How To Beat Swellow In The Game?

Swellow is a Pokémon of the Flying kind. Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves will be strong against it in the game. Read on to know more details.

Swellow has a category of Normal & Flying-type and its evolution comes from Taillow. It is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves and its strongest moveset is Wing Attack & Sky Attack. The Pokedex says that Swellow flies high in the atmosphere, gracefully arcing in the sky. As soon as it spots its prey, this Pokémon dives at a steep angle. Swellow's clawed feet hold the helpless prey firmly, preventing escape. Continue reading to know more about Pokemon go Swellow and how to defeat it in a battle.

How to Beat Swellow in Pokemon Go?

Swellow is a Pokémon of the Flying-type. Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves will be strong against it, but Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon will be immune. To use against Swellow, it is highly recommended to use a Rock or Electric-type Pokémon out of all the weaknesses available. Some of the best and strongest Pokémon that you can use for defeating Swellow are:

  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), 
  • Rampardos, 
  • Deoxys (Attack).
  • Luxray
  • Mamoswine
  • Mega Abomasnow
  • Raikou
  • Rhyperior
  • Terrakion
  • Thundurus (Incarnate)
  • Thundurus (Therian)
  • Weavile
  • Zapdos
  • Zekrom

Base Statistics You Should Know

  • The base attack of Swellow is 185
  • The base defence of Swellow is 124
  • The base stamina of Swellow is 155
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 823
    • at Level 20 is 1,097 
    • at Level 30 is 1,645
    • at Level 40 is 1,920
  • Max CP when weather boost is applied
    • Level 25 (raids)1,371 
    • Level 35 (wild)1,783 
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 134
  • It reaches a height of 0.71m
  • It reaches a weight of 19.8 kg
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 7%

Pokemon Go Update

  • Date, Time, and Region
    • Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
  • Features
    • Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
    • Examples are:
      • Bulbasaur,
      • Pikachu,
      • Jigglypuff,
      • Alolan Grimer,
      • Seel, Marill,
      • Sunkern,
      • Murkrow,
      • Slugma,
      • Aron,
      • Trapinch, and
      • Drifloon.
  • Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
    • Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
    • Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
    • Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
    • Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
    • Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
    • Encounter with Alolan Muk
  • Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
    • A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
    • A free box containing three Incense

