Pokemon Go Swinub: Find Out Swinub's Best Moveset, Weakness And More Here

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and look for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Swinub.

Pokemon Go Swinub

Swinub is a part of the 2nd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Jhoto region. This Pokemon looks like a small brown furball. Swinub evolution is Piloswine and the players can perform the Swinub evolution by feeding it 25 candy in Pokemon Go. Here’s the Pokedex entry for Swinub:

Swinub roots for food by rubbing its snout against the ground. Its favorite food is a mushroom that grows under the cover of dead grass. This Pokémon occasionally roots out hot springs.

Swinub isn’t the strongest or the fastest Pokemon that players will find in the game, but they should consider adding it to their collection. Players can also try and catch two other variants of this Pokemon, Shiny Swinub and Shadow Swinub in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind that Shiny and Shadow encounters are rare occurrences. Swinub won’t do much in battles but can hold its ground if the players get well versed with Swinub best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Swinub Stats below:

Pokémon GO Swinub is a Ice and Ground type Pokemon with a max CP of 837, 90 attack, 69 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Swinub weakness is Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel and Water type moves. Swinub is boosted by Snow and Sunny weather. Swinub best moveset is Powder Snow and Rock Slide (5.12 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Swinub.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

