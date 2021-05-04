Pokemon Go Swinub: How To Get Swinub In Pokemon Go? Know Where To Find Swinub

Swinub is an Ice and Ground-type Pokemon that has the stats of an attack of 90, defence of 69, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 837 in Pokemon Go. The first it was introduced was in Generation 2 of the Johto region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel and Water-type moves and gets boosted by Snow and Sunny weather. Swinub's best moves are Powder Snow and Rock Slide (5.12 DPS). Continue reading the article to know about Pokemon go swinub as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

How to Get Swinub in Pokemon Go?

Mamoswine and its pre-evolutions, Swinub and Piloswine, are the only Ice and Ground-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO and the Pokémon series. Mamoswine is one of the latest evolutions released in the fourth-generation games for pre-existing Pokémon. Researchers have discovered ancient cave paintings portraying this Pokémon, indicating that it has existed in the Pokémon world for thousands of years. Mamoswine thrived during the Ice Age, but as the climate warmed, their numbers declined.

Since Swinub is an Ice/Ground-type Pokemon, this makes it weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water and Steel moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use to beat Swinub are Roserade, Leavanny, Landorus (Therian), Aggron, Tornadus (Therian).

The trick to locating swinub in the wild is to look for places where its various species live. Ground types are found near beaches and open fields, while Ice types are found near bodies of water. Rivers and lakes are plentiful in the world, so players in both urban and rural settings can have a chance to find a swinub. What kinds of Pokemon appear in the world will also be influenced by the weather. When it snows, Ice types emerge, and Ground types appear on sunny days, as predicted. Because of these factors, swinub can appear in both winter and summer, making it available all year.

The best way to get this Pokemon's maximum evolution is to evolve it from its pre-evolutions, Swinub and Piloswine. Both of these Pokemon can be found in the above-mentioned locations. Swinub evolves into Piloswine after 25 candy, and Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine after 100 candy.

Image Source: Nintendo