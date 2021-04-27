Pokemon Go Swirlix: Find Out How To Get Swirlix In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one of the top-played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Numerous have asked how to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go.

How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Swirlix in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Swirlix for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Swirlix Stats

Swirlix is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a floating cloud. The Pokedex entry for Swirlix states; to entangle its opponents in battle, it extrudes white threads as sweet and sticky as cotton candy. Swirlix evolution is Slurpuff, it costs 50 candy to perform the Swirlix evolution in Pokemon Go.

Swirlix is a good Pokemon and the players should consider catching it and adding it to their Pokemon Go collection. This Pokemon doesn’t look like much of a fighter but can help the players get out of sticky situations when used correctly. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Swirlix best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Swirlix stats below:

Pokémon GO Swirlix is a Fairy type Pokemon with a max CP of 1333, 109 attack, 119 defense and 158 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Swirlix weakness is Poison and Steel type moves. Swirlix is boosted by Cloudy weather. Swirlix best moveset is Tackle and Draining Kiss (5.76 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub,net Twitter