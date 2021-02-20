Pokemon Go Synchronoise: Which Pokemon Can Benefit The Most From This Move?

Quick links:
Synchronoise is one of the main Psychic-type moves in Pokemon Go that deals 80 damage and costs 50 energy. It is strong against Fighting and Poison Pokémon and weak against Steel and Psychic Pokémon. The total duration that this move takes is 2600ms. It costs 50 energy and the damage window timings range from 850 - 1600ms. Read on to know more about this Psychic move.
The Pokemons that can use this move in Pokemon Go are Golduck (with a DPS of 30.8), Gardevoir (with a DPS of 36.9) and Gallade (with a DPS of 36.9). It is strong against fighting type and poison type moves, weak against steel type and psychic type moves. The best thing about this move is that it is a charged move, this makes it deal a large amount of damage (80), and the Pokemon will have to charge up energy to use it (50).
For all those wondering whether or not to give their Pokemon this move in their best movesets, it is only going to benefit if this move is used by Gadevoir. Other than Gardevoir, no other Pokémon benefits from this move. The reason behind this is that Gardevoir is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon, this will make it receive the same attack type bonus (STAB) with this move, thereby dealing more damage.
