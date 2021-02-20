Pokemon Go Synchronoise: Which Pokemon Can Benefit The Most From This Move?

Synchronoise is one of the main Psychic-type moves in Pokemon Go that deals 80 damage and costs 50 energy. It is strong against Fighting and Poison Pokémon and weak against Steel and Psychic Pokémon. The total duration that this move takes is 2600ms. It costs 50 energy and the damage window timings range from 850 - 1600ms. Read on to know more about this Psychic move.

Pokemon Go Synchronoise

The Pokemons that can use this move in Pokemon Go are Golduck (with a DPS of 30.8), Gardevoir (with a DPS of 36.9) and Gallade (with a DPS of 36.9). It is strong against fighting type and poison type moves, weak against steel type and psychic type moves. The best thing about this move is that it is a charged move, this makes it deal a large amount of damage (80), and the Pokemon will have to charge up energy to use it (50).

For all those wondering whether or not to give their Pokemon this move in their best movesets, it is only going to benefit if this move is used by Gadevoir. Other than Gardevoir, no other Pokémon benefits from this move. The reason behind this is that Gardevoir is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon, this will make it receive the same attack type bonus (STAB) with this move, thereby dealing more damage.

Pokemon Go Update on Kanto Tour

For all the players who are Ticket holders, here is a list of things that you need to know:

Version selection: Your adventure will begin after choosing either the Red Version or Green Version of the event.

Collection Challenges: Once a player begins the event, they will gain access to 10 Collection Challenges These will remain available until Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 7:59 p.m local time.

Special Research: When you start your Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto adventure, it is best to first tap on the Special Research icon after Professor Willow appears. This is to claim your new Special Research. After this is done, it can be finished at any time during or after the event.

Masterwork Research: Completing the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research will grant the players access to a new high-level research. This is called Masterwork Research. Supposed to be completed over a long period of time, and the first story which is known as - All-in-One #151 will give the players the experience of encountering Shiny Mew.

Free items: Claim the free item bundles in the shop to give yourself a boost on your adventure. These are included with your ticket and will grant you three Remote Raid Passes and 200 Poké Balls.

Extra daily Raid Passes: Claim up to nine daily Raid Passes during event hours.

Incense: Incense will attract version-exclusive Pokémon during the event, so make sure to use it!

Social media: Share photos on Twitter or Instagram using #PokemonGOTour, and they can be featured in-app during the event.



