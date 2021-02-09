Pokemon Go Talonflame Best Moveset: Know All About This Fire/flying Pokemon

Talonflame is a Fire & Flying-type Pokemon and is the final form of Fletchinder. It is especially weak against Rock, and weak against Electric and Water moves as well. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Fire Spin & Brave Bird and it has a Max CP of 2,205. The Pokedex tells that in the fever of an exciting battle, it showers embers from the gaps between its feathers and takes to the air.

Pokemon Go Talonflame Best Moveset

Pokemon GO Talonflame is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2493, 176 attack, defence of 155 and stamina of 186. This Pokemon was first found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Talonflame is vulnerable to Electric, Rock and Water-type moves and gets boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Its best moves are Peck and Brave Bird which have a DPS of 13.29 DPS. Here is a full list:

Steel Wing + Hurricane => DPS - 10.79

Steel Wing + Flame Charge => DPS - 9.67

Steel Wing + Fire Blast => DPS - 9.69

Steel Wing + Brave Bird => DPS - 12.99

Peck + Hurricane => DPS - 11.46

Peck + Flame Charge => DPS - 9.50

Peck + Fire Blast => DPS - 10.56

Peck + Brave Bird => DPS - 13.29

Fire Spin + Hurricane = > DPS - 11.80

Fire Spin + Flame Charge => DPS - 9.43

Fire Spin + Fire Blast => DPS - 11.24

Fire Spin + Brave Bird => DPS - 12.89

Talonflame Statistics

Base stats Attack - 176 Defence - 155 Stamina - 186

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 945 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,260 Level 30 Max wild - 1,890 Level 40 - 2,205

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,575 Level 35 (wild) - 2,047

Max HP Level 40 - 158

Size Height - 1.2 m Weight - 24.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Fletchling evolves into Fletchinder and Talonflame evolution is its final form. Talonflame is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon and due to this, it is mainly vulnerable against Rock moves. It is also weak against Electric and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Talonflame are:

Tyrantrum,

Aggron,

Clawitzer,

Aurorus,

Pangoro.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest update in Pokemon Go is the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021 event. This was launched on 8th February 2021. Here are the bonuses that the players can get during this event:

Bonuses Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends Increased chance that Pokémon you trade become Lucky Pokémon Trade range increased to 40 km Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts



