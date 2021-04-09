Pokemon Go Talonflame: Talonflame's Best Moveset, Stats And Weakness

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld game out there today. Pokemon Go aides the player feels like a genuine Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be efficient. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Along with Pokemon, the game has also managed to add battles, PVP, raids, quests, and research tasks to keep the players immersed in the game. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Talonflame.

Pokemon Go Talonflame

Talonflame is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a ferocious eagle that puts shiver in the bones of its enemies. This Pokemon also has a lot of flair and during battle, it will throw embers from its wings while taking flight. Players can also try catching a Shiny Talonflame in Pokemon Go. Keep in mind Shiny encounters are rare and even more rare for Pokemon like Talonflame.

Talonflame evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Fletching. Talonflame is a strong pokemon and no player will be foolish enough to miss out on adding this Pokemon to their collection. This Pokemon will become a valuable asset to the players Battling Team if they get well versed with Talonflame's best moveset, Talonflame Weakness, and Talonflame stats, check these out below:

Pokémon GO Talonflame is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2493, 176 attacks, 155 defense, and 186 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Talonflame weakness is Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves. Talonflame is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Talonflame best moveset is Peck and Brave Bird (13.29 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Talonflame. Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter