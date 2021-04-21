Pokemon Go Team Rocket Disabled: Players Anticipate The Return Of Team Rocket In The Game

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Pokemon Go has also added Team Rocket to the game to provide enemies to the players. Many players want to learn why is Pokemon Go Team Rocket disabled.

Pokemon Go Team Rocket Disabled

Team Rocket in Pokemon Go was known to create a nuisance at Pokestops and other encounters. Although they were annoying to encounter, the players could reap some good rewards from them. Players could also get their hands on Shadow versions of their favorite Pokemon thanks to Team Rocket in Pokemon Go.

Around 2 weeks ago the Niantic Help Twitter account posted that the Team Rocket feature will be disabled in Pokemon Go as it was causing many issues to the gameplay. Not much was explained about the issue, the only thing that was said was Team Rocket encounters would cause the game to freeze occasionally and also become unresponsive. Information about when this feature will return to the game hasn’t been announced either.

Trainers, while we investigate errors associated with Team GO Rocket encounters, they will be temporarily unavailable. We'll update here with more information. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 10, 2021

This is extremely frustrating news for many players that are racing to level up in the game. Some levels need the players to complete certain tasks in order to progress to the next level and some of these tasks include beating these Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders. Many players will be stuck on their current levels until Team Rocket returns to Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring rounds of July 2020. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus.

Promo Image Source: PokemonSwordNS Twitter