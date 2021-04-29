Pokemon Go Terrakion: Best Moveset, Weakness And More About Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking some specific questions about catching certain Pokemons. The question of how to get Vileplume in Pokemon Go is certainly one of the most asked questions lately. Here is a small guide that can help you know more about this Legendary Pokemon in the game easily. Read more about Pokemon Go Terrakion.

Pokemon Go Terrakion

Terrakion is a legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon that is usually found in the Unova region. The Pokemon is a legendary catch and thus it is next to impossible to wait for it to be spawned and then the players can catch it. The makers have to release special raids of such Pokemons to catch them easily. The Pokemon has some of the most effective moves to use in the game. Apart from this, here are a number of important stats that can help you get more valuable information about this Pokemon. Here are all the best movesets, weakness and resistance of this legendary Pokemon.

Terrakion Best Moveset

Smack Down + Rock Slide

Smack Down + Close Combat

Zen Headbutt + Rock Slide

Smack Down + Earthquake

Zen Headbutt + Earthquake

Zen Headbutt + Close Combat

Terrakion Stats

Max CP: 4181

Attack: 260

Defense: 192

Stamina: 209

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 1%

Buddy Distance: 20 km

Pokédex Height: 1.9 m

Pokédex Weight: 260.0 kg

Can be put in a gym: No

Can it be transferred: yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

Terrakion Weakness

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Grass type

160.0% Damage - Ground type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

160.0% Damage - Steel type

160.0% Damage - Water type

Terrakion Resistance

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Fire type

62.5% Damage - Normal type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Rock Type

A number of legendary Pokemons like Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus were added to the 5-star raid battles. If the players wish to catch Terrakion then they will need to find a trainer who is willing to trade this legendary Pokemon trainer. To capture the legendary Pokemon, the players will require a lot of Stardust to successfully make that trade. Apart from this, it is certain that the Terrakion will be back in the game but no official date has been released by the makers yet.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Official Website