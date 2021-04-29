Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Terrakion: Best Moveset, Weakness And More About Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been trying to search about Terrakion best moveset and stats.

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking some specific questions about catching certain Pokemons. The question of how to get Vileplume in Pokemon Go is certainly one of the most asked questions lately. Here is a small guide that can help you know more about this Legendary Pokemon in the game easily. Read more about Pokemon Go Terrakion.

Pokemon Go Terrakion

Terrakion is a legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon that is usually found in the Unova region. The Pokemon is a legendary catch and thus it is next to impossible to wait for it to be spawned and then the players can catch it. The makers have to release special raids of such Pokemons to catch them easily. The Pokemon has some of the most effective moves to use in the game. Apart from this, here are a number of important stats that can help you get more valuable information about this Pokemon. Here are all the best movesets, weakness and resistance of this legendary Pokemon.  

Terrakion Best Moveset

  • Smack Down + Rock Slide
  • Smack Down + Close Combat
  • Zen Headbutt + Rock Slide
  • Smack Down + Earthquake
  • Zen Headbutt + Earthquake
  • Zen Headbutt + Close Combat

Terrakion Stats 

  • Max CP: 4181
  • Attack: 260 
  • Defense: 192 
  • Stamina: 209
  • Generation: Generation 5
  • Category: Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 1%
  • Buddy Distance: 20 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.9 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 260.0 kg
  • Can be put in a gym: No
  • Can it be transferred: yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

Terrakion Weakness

  • 160.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fighting type
  • 160.0% Damage - Grass type
  • 160.0% Damage - Ground type
  • 160.0% Damage - Psychic type
  • 160.0% Damage - Steel type
  • 160.0% Damage - Water type

Terrakion Resistance

  • 62.5% Damage - Bug type
  • 62.5% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Fire type
  • 62.5% Damage - Normal type
  • 62.5% Damage - Poison type
  • 62.5% Damage - Rock Type

A number of legendary Pokemons like Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus were added to the 5-star raid battles. If the players wish to catch Terrakion then they will need to find a trainer who is willing to trade this legendary Pokemon trainer. To capture the legendary Pokemon, the players will require a lot of Stardust to successfully make that trade. Apart from this, it is certain that the Terrakion will be back in the game but no official date has been released by the makers yet.

